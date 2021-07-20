Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr., has made a statement that may boost Deputy President William Ruto’s chances of winning the 2022 presidential election.

Already, IEBC has set the date of the presidential election and it is shaping up to a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and a combination of National Super Alliance (NASA) principals.

NASA leaders include Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula.

The DP has already declared that he will use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to vie for the top seat.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Mutula, who is a close lieutenant of Kalonzo, said Ruto‘s UDA is a rebranded Jubilee Party and will give its competitors a run for their money in 2022.

According to Kilonzo, the remaining Jubilee leaders will soon dump the party and join UDA, where he claimed their hearts are.

At the same time, Kilonzo spelled doom for NASA principals ahead of 2022.

“In my view, UDA (United Democratic Alliance) is a rebranded Jubilee.

“The few left in Jubilee will soon go where their heart is.

“The confusion in the presidential race lies in NASA.

“I see Raila, Kalonzo and Mudavadi on the ballot,” Mutula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST