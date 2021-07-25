Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 25, 2021 – Just days after the Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was planning to reject the 2022 poll results, and is in the process of importing guns from Uganda to cause chaos in the country, former Jubilee nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has come up with some controversial claims of his own.

Speaking during a political show dubbed Mazungumzo Wazi Wazi, the former nominated Senator claimed that political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is now the new mercenary in town.

According to him, Mutahi Ngunyi walks around heavily armed with guns and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has just allowed him.

He wondered whether Ngunyi had turned from a political analyst to a police reservist.

At the same time, Mwaura disputed claims that the fire that recently burnt down Mutahi Ngunyi’s posh house in Karen was an accident, saying it could in fact be a cache of weapons that Ngunyi keeps in the house that may have exploded and caused the fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST