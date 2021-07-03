Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, seems to be among Kenyans who are keenly following the political strategy of Deputy President William Ruto, who is vying for the presidency in 2022.

Since he declared his presidential bid in 2018, Ruto has been moving with speed as he seeks to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

According to Mutahi Ngunyi, Ruto on Friday met his political strategists, who include Dr. Boni Khalwalwe, Johnstone Muthama, Eliud Owalo, former Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa, Hassan Omar, Josephat Nanok, and Davies Chirchir at Weston Hotel, where they discussed how to kill Jubilee Party completely.

”They have begun discussions on the mass exodus from Jubilee party. A majority are pushing for two approaches, either in December or in February,” Mutahi said.

“Those from Rift Valley will defect first in December; the rest will wait six months to the elections, closing any window for the by-election,” Mutahi added.

The agenda also included countering the looming Jubilee and ODM merger. From the meeting, Willaim Ruto acknowledged that ultimately, he would have to leave Jubilee.

”UDA is officially Ruto’s party. Ruto is aware of the odds of numbers against him; he sent them out to scout new members. He had success in Rift Valley and part of Central Kenya, but nobody noticed,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST