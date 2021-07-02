Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta should be careful if the allegations raised against his deputy, William Ruto, are anything to go by.

On Friday, renowned Kenyan blogger, Lord Abraham Mutai, alleged that Ruto has been meeting with United Kingdom ambassador, Jane Marriot, who is renowned for planning and financing coups against democratically elected governments.

Marriot, who is a counter-terrorism expert, has served in Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen.

According to Mutai, when she met Ruto, she asked DP’s aides not to photograph her and her security was very strict on her orders.

“Why is the UK ambassador to Kenya @JaneMarriottUK meeting Ruto secretly and demanding photos should not be posted publicly? Planning to overthrow the Kenyan Government?

“Because that’s what ambassadors do. Most UK high commissioners think they’re governors to UK overseas Provinces,” blogger Mutai wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto, 54, is planning to succeed Uhuru in 2022, but the ‘deep state’ and some state functionaries are opposed to his bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST