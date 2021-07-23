Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has protested yesterday’s arrest of Justices Aggrey Muchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe over claims of corruption.

In a raid conducted by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers rummaged the offices of the two honorable judges and later took them to DCI headquarters from grilling.

However, after two hours, the two judges were freed unconditionally.

Reacting to the drama, Ahmednasir blasted Chief Justice Martha Koome over her silence on the matter.

He also said Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi have all been silent despite the intimidation and harassment of the two judges.

“Two judges were arrested by a police SWAT team…8 hours later, the CJ @CJMarthaKoome the DCJ Lady Mwilu, the Judicial Service Commission @jsckenyaand the Chief Registrar of the judiciary @Kenyajudiciary are ALL TOO SCARED to even comment!!!!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page

