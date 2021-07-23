Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 July 2021 – Notorious socialite and home wrecker Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, is back on the streets after being dumped by Jamal.

According to reports, the voluptuous socialite, who depends on rich men for survival, has been spotted at Miale Lounge in Lavington several times hunting for the next ‘sponsor’ after parting ways with Jamal.

Being jobless and bills piling up after Jamal dumped her, she has to look for a new sponsor to fund her lavish lifestyle as soon as possible.

Miale is a popular high-end joint that is common with ‘wash wash’ cartels and flamboyant Somali businessmen involved in shady deals.

According to information shared by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Amber Ray has been spotted at Miale two days in a row trying to hunt for new prey.

See screenshot from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories.

