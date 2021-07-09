Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 July 2021 – A Kikuyu woman appeared before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Mororo after she poured hot water on her husband and caused bodily harm to him for arriving home late.

Esther Wanjiku Githae is said to have confronted her husband on July 5, 2021, at 9 PM at the Kagira area in Dagorretti.

After opening the door for him, she immediately splashed hot water on his face and chest.

Her husband was forced to spend the night at the neighbour’s house and the next day, he reported the incident at a nearby police station before proceeding to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Kabete OCS sent police officers to arrest Wanjiku on July 7, 2021, and today, she appeared at a Kibera Court to face the law.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on Sh 10,000 cash bail.

“I have considered the fact that the accused has denied the offence, and the prosecution has not objected to the release of the suspect on bail.

“I, therefore, grant her a cash bail of ksh10, 000 with an alternative bond of ksh20, 000,” Magistrate Monica Mararo ruled.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.