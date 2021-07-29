Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) is a State Corporation under the National Treasury whose mandate is to implement, operationalize and manage the Kenya Trade Net System and Trade Facilitation.

The Agency is committed to supporting the empowerment of the youth, in line with Government’s youth initiative, by providing opportunities to young graduates to help them gain knowledge and skills in their respective professional calling through short-term internship programs.

We currently have limited Apprentice/Internship/attachment opportunities in the following disciplines:

FINANCE DEPARTMENT

Job Title: Intern (1)

Station: Nairobi

Reports to: Manager Finance

Responsibilities

preparing vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

capturing primary data in manual and computerized records;

Filing accounting documents;

Preparing simple financial reports such as bank reconciliations and on-demand reports;

Preparing invoices;

Ensuring safe custody of accountable documents and

Maintaining primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers and

Post invoices, payments expense accruals and other expenditure journals into the accounting system

Make postings to the Accounting System for Accounts receivables and reconciliations of receivables to the general Ledger.

Prepare adequate supporting Schedules in support of Revenue account balances in the Financial Statements on weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual basis

General office duties as assigned by the supervisor/senior officers/management of the Department

Qualifications

Should be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years;

Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months);

Should be a continuing student or have graduated within the last five (5) years with Diploma or Bachelors’ degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management, CPA (ongoing/Finalist), ACCA or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Be Computer Literate and have strong communication skills

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications including curriculum Vitae, copies of certificates & testimonials and National ID to The Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Trade Network Agency, 1st Floor, Embankment Plaza P.O. Box 36943-00200, NAIROBI through email: vacancies@kentrade.go.ke or through post office by July 30,2021.

KenTrade is an Equal Opportunity Employer – Persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and ONLY selected candidates will be contacted. The Agency does not charge any fee for this process.