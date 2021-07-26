Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on a mission to destroy his possible challengers to the presidency come 2022.

According to sources, the ODM leader has shifted his focus to the newly created One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that is threatening to deny him the presidency.

The sources intimated that Raila has crafted a political scheme that will prevent OKA co- principals Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022.

In his plot, Raila has convinced Kalonzo to remain in his circle and delay his decision to pull out of NASA and join the OKA alliance.

To sweeten the deal, Raila secretly met Kalonzo on Friday last week where he allegedly promised the Wiper leader a share of the Ksh 4.1 Billion awarded to the National Super Alliance (NASA) by the Political Parties Fund.

This came even after Raila had insisted that he doesn’t owe Kalonzo and the rest of NASA co-principals anything, saying ODM will not share the billions with anyone.

According to political expert Dr. Jane Thuo, One Kenya Alliance will collapse should Kalonzo break away to join Raila.

“If Musyoka breaks away from OKA, the alliance will remain feeble with the likes of Mudavadi and Wetangula coming from the same community.”

“Gideon is wavering and cannot be trusted as he is still unsure of his future.”

“Gideon Moi is also struggling to cement his name in the political arena and the three would not have much influence,” Thuo stated.

She also stated that Raila is consolidating his strongholds by pulling his lieutenants and allies closer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST