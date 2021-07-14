Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – Violent protests have rocked the streets of South Africa as angry youth engage police and military officers in running battles.

The violence was triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma over contempt of court.

Protesters allied to Jacob Zuma have been ransacking shopping malls and other business premises while demanding his release, leaving investors with massive losses.

A short clip taken during the violent protests shows one of the protestors carrying a coffin that he had looted from a business premise.

President Ramaphosa has since condemned the violence and issued a stern warning to the protestors.

“What we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft,” he said.

Check out this video of one of the protestors carrying a looted coffin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.