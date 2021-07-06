Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Implementers needed for rural digital health solutions!

Closing date: June 30, 2021

Organization: reach52

Website: https://reach52.com/

Delivering healthcare for the 52% of the world who can’t access it is a big, bold ambition that we can’t do alone. Innovative partnerships and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. We partner with organizations operating in underserved rural communities that will benefit from reach52’s health services.

This includes committed NGOs, socially-minded private sector businesses and other civil society organizations who share our purpose. Collaborations allow reach52 and our partners to deliver more impact for more communities in more countries, achieving our common goals faster.

Implementation country: Kenya

reach52 is seeking expressions of interest from established community-based organizations, such as NGOs, socially-minded private sector firms, and civil society organizations to partner together to implement our digital health model in new rural communities. By partnering with us, you can use our award-winning health tech and services to support the delivery of your impact goals, connecting underserved populations to primary care healthcare services and access to affordable health products.

Eligibility

Implementation partners should conform to the following requirements:

Projects to be implemented in Kenya

Non-profit or for-profit organizations with existing community operations in rural regions, relationships with rural populations

A broad focus on providing supports/services relating to health, livelihoods; micro-entrepreneurialism, and/or rural development

Organizational experience or interest in implementing social business practices is valued

Objectives and Activities

Our proposed growth partnerships are intended to improve outcomes for beneficiaries in targeted

communities by improving access and quality of primary health service delivery. Our launch project in

Kenya involves recruiting, training, 1600 Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) who will be equipped with

the reach52 eHealth Android application. These CHVs will then work to onboard 144,000 rural residents to

the reach52 platform, while also screening for malnutrition risk factors.

Phase 1

Upskill 1600 rural CHVs on how to use reach52 eHealth Android application; how to screen for malnutrition and provide appropriate referrals to care, as required.

Phase 2

Coordinate upskilled CHVs in onboarding 144,000 local residents to reach52 eHealth platform through door-to-door engagement; screen for malnutrition using MUAC and/or BMI.

Phase 3 (future phase TBD)

Launch and operate a marketplace of affordable health products and services, including nutritional supplements; micro-insurance; and medicines.

Results-based funding

reach52 supports our growth partners through a result-based funding model. Unlike traditional grant-based funders, we fund our partners for specific outputs achieved, according to pre-agreed fees. This approach provides partners with sustainable, scalable funding, and incentivizes impact. Funding outputs will vary based on partner and geography but may include compensation for activities such as:

Each local resident onboarded to the eHealth platform

Each health worker trained

Each health screening delivered

Each health promotion engagement

#kenya #healthcare #funding #africa #access #ruralcommunities

How to Apply

Please go to the link below to learn more about this opportunity and to send in a general expression of interest:

Close date: Phase one applications: 11:59 pm (GMT -5), June 30, 2021

Email for inquiries*: Partnerships@reach52.com*

Additional deadlines will be available as requests for expressions of interest are released