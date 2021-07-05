Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – Over the weekend, controversial socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, hosted an Amapiano event in Machakos that was poorly attended.

Despite being married as a second wife to youthful city businessman Jamal, she is yet to ditch her ratchet behaviours.

A video of the voluptuous socialite dancing backstage while rocking a skimpy outfit that left little for men to imagine has emerged.

She was shaking her ‘nyash’ while dancing to old school dance hall.

Check out the video.

