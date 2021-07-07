Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oxygene Marketing Communications Limited, a public relations company founded by former Nation Media Group managers has been brought under the radar.

Nick Wachira Managing Partner, Oxygene MCL

Staff accuse the managers of exploitation, mistreatment and harassment.

“Oxygene MCL is picture of mismanagement, toxic work environment and a corporate culture based on sexual favours and intimidation where even promotions are based on sexual givings, and tribalism rules. The top management is wholly led by Nyeri boys!” sources say.

Sources say that in late 2019, the company lost 30 employees due to poor management structures and internal wrangles directly fueled by the Managing director.

Linus Gitahi, Chairman of the board Oxygene MCL. Mr Gitahi sits at the boards of DTB Bank (Chairman) and Brand Kenya Board.

Most of those who resigned were ladies who refused to accede to sexual demands from senior managers.

“Some of the ladies have quit after being continually harassed and when they refuse to give in to demands they are pushed out”, sources said.

There were also talks of former staff wanting to head to court over these issues.