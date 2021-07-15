Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – A vocal supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he expects Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, to win the ongoing Kiambaa by-election.

Commenting on Twitter, flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir, said he expects Njama to win the seat with a landslide because he has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kipkorir said if Uhuru loses the Kiambaa seat, he should fire all his advisors since it is the ultimate mark of the sheer incompetence, tomfoolery, and disloyalty of his close advisors.

“If Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta loses Kiambaa to his Deputy, it will be the ultimate mark of the sheer incompetence, tomfoolery & disloyalty of the people in his Kitchen Cabinet.

“Like any Great Leader, he should take all to a public square & hang them! A King never loses,” Kipkorir stated.

The Kiambaa race is a tight contest between Njama and United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, who has the backing of Deputy President William Ruto and the Tangatanga team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST