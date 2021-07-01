Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is among millions of Kenyans who were surprised when President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga denied that they are the promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In his submission before the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, Raila Odinga’s lawyer, Otiende Amollo, said that Uhuru and Raila Odinga were not the promoters of the BBI bill and instead said former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed are the real owners of the BBI bill.

Kuria, who reacted after Otiende Amollo’s remarks, wondered how Raila Odinga will behave if he gets actual power since he is acting with impunity when he has ‘rented’ power from Uhuru.

“If Raila Odinga behaves with such impunity from power he has borrowed or rented from Uhuru Kenyatta, what about if he was in power himself,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

Many Kenyans, unless those living on Mars or Pluto, know that Uhuru and Raila are the real owners of the BBI bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST