Friday, July 23, 2021 – Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has sounded an alarm of possible injustice to Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Onyonka claimed that the ‘deep state’ is planning to use the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rig Ruto’s victory in 2022.

According to Onyonka, Ruto enjoys massive support across the country, and will most likely win, but will not succeed thanks to Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC, which is being controlled by the deep state and the system.

He revealed that Ruto’s fate in 2022 will be similar to that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has won severally but his victory stolen by the electoral body.

Onyonka began by outlining Raila Odinga’s long political career, before going ahead to then draw parallels between it and the one that William Samoei Ruto is currently building.

The Raila Odinga-allied MP said that in the past, Raila Odinga had succeeded in creating a brand new narrative which Ruto has also done.

He said that the DP, with his Hustler narrative, had succeeded in creating a class war, and was capitalising on the divisions, to balkanise the country and curve out a loyal support base for himself and is likely headed for victory.

But just like Raila, IEBC may never validate his win.

