Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – A lady identified as Anne Gacheru is devastated after learning that her close friend, Peter Njiru, is the latest victim of Caroline Kangogo’s killing spree.

Anne disclosed that on the fateful day that Caroline killed Peter, she wanted to call him and warn him to be careful since she knew he had a relationship with the killer cop.

However, he didn’t pick her calls.

Anne wrote on the deceased’s Facebook timeline to inquire from friends whether the sad news that she was hearing is true and regretted why he didn’t pick her calls on the fateful day.

“I wish I called him that Monday and I wanted to warn him.

“He didn’t pick my calls. Very sad,” she wrote on the deceased man’s Facebook timeline.

Caroline lured Peter to a lodging in Kimbo, Juja area on Monday and brutally murdered him before escaping.

The deceased man was having an affair with the killer cop despite being married.

