Friday, July 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has threatened to take back the money that he had allocated his NASA partners after quitting the alliance.

According to sources, Raila’s ODM is considering withdrawing the KSh153 million political parties’ fund it had allocated to Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, and Isaac Ruto’s CCM.

This comes barely hours after the ODM’s National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to formally leave the NASA alliance.

“We have resolved that if they continue with the bravado and complaints that what has been offered to them is not enough then we will just withdraw the offer,” one of the ODM top party officials said.

ODM party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, while addressing journalists yesterday, said the party was disheartened by words made by their coalition partners for claiming the offer was a justification of their long-running grievances in the coalition.

“The offer to make certain payments to our former partners was made strictly without prejudice because, from a plain reading of the coalition agreement, we owe nothing to our partners,” he said.

Raila Odinga conceded to the request by other NASA partners to share the KSh 489 million political parties fund with other opposition partners in what analysts claim was a last-minute effort to keep its opposition partners within the coalition.

Of the KSh 489 million disbursed, Raila’s ODM got the lion’s share of Sh336 million, followed by Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, which received KSh70 Million.

Others include Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC KSh43.9 million, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya KSh36 million, while Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) of former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto was to get KSh3 million.

