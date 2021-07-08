Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), will not share the Sh 4.1 billion it received from the Political Parties Fund.

For the last week, Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula have been demanding a share of the billions insisting it was to be shared by all parties that form National Super Alliance(NASA).

But in an interview with Citizen Radio on Thursday, Raila said the money will not be shared because ODM received the money due to the number of MPs and Senators it has in Parliament.

“There are those who spread rumors that ODM is depriving other parties of money. Of course, we can’t do that.

“If there is that money, we can’t deny it,” Raila said.

“Currently ODM only receives money from the treasury of political parties due to the number of MPs we have.

“We would have made money from the results of the presidential election that would have been better to share with our colleagues,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST