Friday, July 30, 2021 – Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has warned ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya to respect the deal they signed with the ruling party Jubilee.

This comes barely days after One Kenya Alliance partners exited from the troubled National Super Alliance to fully focus on a new partnership with KANU under the recently formed One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking at Kabarnet Gardens where KANU hosted officials from the embattled Mt Kenya region, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat told Mudavadi and Kalonzo that they will only forge a working relationship if they agree to support the Jubilee party.

“Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka must respect the deal we have with Jubilee.”

“We were instructed by the National Delegates Conference to support Jubilee.”

“We are not turning back,” Salat said.

Kenya’s oldest party through its chairman Gideon Moi said KANU will not be pushed to terminate its deal with Jubilee for the purpose of entering into new partnerships with the likes of ANC, Wiper, and Ford Kenya.

“If some people want to go their way, let them go, let’s meet at the ballot.”

“This time round, nothing will come on a silver plate,” Moi declared.

It is believed that the deal between KANU and Jubilee will birth a Gideon Moi- Raila Odinga 2022 presidential ticket if the 2018 truce between former Prime Minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta remain constant.

