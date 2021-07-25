Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 25, 2021 – Former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, is a bitter man having been associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before.

In a scathing attack, Mwaura, who was fired from Jubilee Party as nominated Senator recently over his close association with Deputy President William Ruto, blamed Raila for his many misfortunes.

This is despite the fact that it is Raila who made him who he is today. He first came to the national limelight as a nominated MP courtesy of Raila’s ODM.

Speaking during an interview, Mwaura, who decamped to Ruto’s camp, claimed that Raila is very unpopular in Central Kenya as Kikuyus just hate him naturally.

He noted that he had tried selling Raila in Central for ten years during his days in ODM, but it had all failed.

He said that even today, people taunt him saying that he still smells the stench of ODM.

He added that he was concerned for Wambugu Ngunjiri, who he predicted, will have the same thing happen to him.

“Just try putting Raila on the ballot, and I assure you, Kikuyus will turn up one hundred percent to vote against him.”

“You can’t sell Raila to Central.”

“That day when Raila’s planned trip to the region was stopped just at Githurai, did you see David Murathe or Maina Kamanda there? Do you know why? Because they knew it was an impossible task,” stated Mwaura.

Referring to Raila’s recent trip to the Coast where he met Central Kenya leaders, Mwaura dared those present in the meeting like Shebesh and Kanini Kega to try the same in Central and hell will break loose.

