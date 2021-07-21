Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Fast-rising online comedienne, Brendah Jons, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted last year by a church member.

Brendah opened up about the ordeal on Youtube and said that she met the man at Mamlaka Hills Chapel in Ruaka.

“When I went to Mamlaka Hills Chapel in Ruaka, I was a popular face in the church, serving here and there.

“One day I left the service and our church used to serve tea and mandazis.

“Just as I was walking outside towards the pool area, some guy says hi to me, he was good-looking and fine,” she said.

They exchanged contacts and became friends.

After knowing each other for some time, the man told her he was a divorcee and would like to court her.

“He told me he is a divorcee and has three kids. We talked and liked each other. We later on met. He told me he would like to try to court me,” she narrated.

“He started bringing me dinner at my place, at the gate. There were a lot of red flags, this guy never showed me where his house was,” she added.

She went on to narrate how the said man popped up at her house drunk and sexually assaulted her in the process.

“He puts the beer on the table and pushes me on the seat. I told him to stop it, but he couldn’t listen.

“I pushed him away and ran to the bedroom, before I locked the door, he was there.

“He raped me as I begged him to stop. I was asking God, Why? It was the third time someone from the church is doing this to me.

“I told him, he will remember the day his daughter will be raped. He stopped. Immediately I took a razor and started cutting my hands,” she added.

Brendah said that she no longer goes to church after the harrowing ordeal.

Here’s an emotional video of the online comedienne narrating the ordeal.

Also see some of her photos below.

