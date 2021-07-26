Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – A randy boss has been exposed on social media after he demanded sex services from a married lady who was looking for a job.

In the leaked WhatsApp conversation that has gone viral, the sex-starved boss tells the lady that she will get the job if she agrees to sleep with him.

He demands three rounds for her to get the job.

The desperate lady agrees to sleep with the randy boss but tells him that they must use protection.

He promises her that she will get the job as long as she gives him what he wants.

Check out this leaked WhatsApp conversation between the married lady and the boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.