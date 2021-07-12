Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has vowed to lead national wide demonstrations if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document is not passed before the August 2022 General Election.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday, Kioni vowed that the country will not go for an election before the implementation of the BBI.

Kioni, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he would not sit down and watch the country suffer unequal representation, including unfair distribution of resources to counties.

He also said he is concerned because if the BBI fails to pass, Ndaragwa Constituency will be among those to be scrapped under the 2010 Constitution for failure to attain the population quarter.

“I swear that there will be no election in 2022 without the BBI.

“I can’t allow this.”

“How can a court interfere with a political process? We are going to hold protests across the country, forcing the president to declare a state of emergency.

“The election will thereafter be postponed and we will pass BBI,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST