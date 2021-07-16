Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Controversial city businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, has denied that he is a violent husband.

Edgar Obare recently leaked a confidential conversation with Jamal’s first wife Amira, where she accused him of being violent.

Amira claimed that Jamal has been threatening to kill her since last year after he fell in love with Amber Ray.

However, he has denied the allegations in an interview and said that he cannot hurt even a fly.

“To say the truth, I cannot do anything bad to my first wife. Sina hiyo nguvu because mahali nimetoka ni mbali na mahali ninaelekea ni mbali. (I don’t have that strength to do that because I have come from far and I’m heading further ahead),”he said.

“Someone who would threaten the wife is a fool. I’m a very humble person.

“I have never hit a woman or threatened anyone in my life.

“If I’m angry I leave and go to the car wash and the garage to make my cars then I return home when I’m calm.

“Such allegations…no, I’m above that,” Jamal added.

Jamal blamed his wife’s friends and neighbours for poisoning her.

He alleged that they have been inciting her to attack Amber Ray and make false allegations against him on social media.

