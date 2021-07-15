Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Controversial city businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, was humiliated badly a few days ago after Edgar Obare leaked a confidential conversation with his first wife Amira, where she blasted him for surviving on loans.

Amira said her husband is not rich as he purports to be, adding that he has so many bank loans and has a habit of borrowing money from friends to sustain his flamboyant lifestyle.

Jamal was trolled badly after his wife spilled the beans concerning his fake lifestyle but he is unmoved.

Speaking in an interview with a local daily, Jamal admitted that he has loans amounting to millions of shillings that he uses to finance his businesses.

“I will not lie, I take loans to finance my businesses. Every business person in this country that has a humble background, you have to take a loan to raise yourself to go higher.

“I owe Sh150 million in loans to a bank and another Sh80 million and another bank I owe Sh90 million.

“If you owe three banks that amount then you have a good income to sustain those loans,” he said.

“A bank is not your mother’s house to check in and they will just front you the cash.

“They have to look at your net worth, assets and then decide to give you a loan. I came from nothing. I was a makanga. No one raised me from there. For me to be where I am with what I have right now, I did not get it from anyone,” Jamal added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.