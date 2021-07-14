Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – A 20-year-old man behind the disappearance of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Masten Milimu Wanjala, admitted to having kidnapped the children and executed them in cold blood.

Wanjala led detectives to the spot where he committed the beastly act and disposed of the bodies in Kabete.

“The bloodthirsty murderer revealed to detectives that he executed the harmless children, Charles Opindo Bala, 13 and Junior Mutuku Musyoki, 12, who disappeared on June 30 and July 7, 2021, respectively,” a tweet by DCI reads.

The suspect had earlier contacted Musyoki’s mother Felista Wayua, demanding for a ransom of Sh50, 000 in exchange of her son’s freedom.

Opindo’s father Tony Opindo, whose son never returned home from Sagaret Primary School in Majengo, was asked to send Sh30, 000 to buy his son’s freedom.

Detectives are currently interrogating the criminal to establish the whereabouts of the other children he is believed to have kidnapped and executed.

Here is a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.