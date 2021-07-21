Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now a household name in Kenya having changed political conversation in the country with his hustler narrative.

Speaking when he visited Africa Inland Church in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto bragged about how he has triggered a political panic in the country.

He stated that the current political heat and tension being witnessed in the country is a result of his dedication to empowering ordinary Kenyans.

The DP argued that his narrative has touched the raw nerves of political leaders who have been profiting from people’s poverty and unemployment.

He claimed that the political leaders feeling the heat of his change of tact are the same ones who sabotaged the Big Four Agenda which had promised a better future for ordinary Kenyans.

“That is why the Big Four plan was sabotaged because it promised a better future for ordinary people,” Ruto said in a direct attack to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He added that instead of paying attention to the Big Four that guaranteed jobs to millions of Kenyans, the said leaders were focused on the review of the Constitution.

“When you see a leader complaining that a poor person has been given a tool of the trade like a wheelbarrow, then there is a problem,” he claimed.

He pledged to intensify his plans to empower Kenyans through the bottom-up, middle-out economic model

