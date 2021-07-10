Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 July 2021 – Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has yet again been exposed by his former house girl as a deadbeat dad.

Wamatangi’s ex-house help, Wangui, disclosed that he sexually assaulted her in 2006 in his home.

She gave birth in 2007 and since then, she has been embroiled in a tussle with the Senator after he neglected their daughter.

Speaking to the media, Wangui broke down in tears while narrating how she has been forced to do menial jobs to bring up their daughter after Wamatangi abandoned them.

Wangui’s daughter has been invited for admission at State House Girl’s High School after she performed well in KCPE but she is yet to report due to lack of fees.

In 2019, the court ordered Wamatangi to take care of his daughter’s education and all school-related expenses but he has defied the court order.

Wangui said she has tried to reach out to the Senator to remind him of his role but he has blocked her.

He doesn’t also respond to her text messages.

She cursed the powerful Senator, who is also the Senate Majority Whip, and warned him that God will give him a punishment that he will never forget.

Wangui’s mother also confirmed that Wamatangi doesn’t provide for his daughter and pleaded with wellwishers to come to the rescue of her granddaughter.

Watch the video below.

