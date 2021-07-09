Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Jubilee Party leaders campaigning for Kariri Njama in the Kiambaa parliamentary seat that he expects nothing less than a win in the by-election slated for July 15th.

The Kiambaa parliamentary seat fell vacant in March this year following the death of Paul Koinange.

The by-election is a two-horse race pitting Kariri Njama of Jubilee Party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

On his Twitter page on Thursday, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi said Uhuru met Njama’s campaigners at State House, Nairobi, and told them that he expects nothing but a win in Kiambaa parliamentary contest.

Njama’s chief campaigners are Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Murang’a women Representative Sabina Chege.

“I don’t care so much who wins in Kiambaa or Muguga.

“But I have given you all the support needed, so I expect you to deliver the seat,” angry Uhuru told Ngunjiri and Sabina.

