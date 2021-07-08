Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed reports that he has been waiting for an endorsement from President Uhuru Kenyatta for the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Raila pointed out that he has not been waiting for Uhuru’s endorsement because he doesn’t need it.

He noted that he is his own man, and the only thing he would need from President Kenyatta would be his one vote at the ballot.

According to the ODM leader, Uhuru was his competitor in the 2013 and 2017 elections and they have an agreement solely based on the handshake and nothing more.

“Uhuru has not stated that he will endorse anyone and I also don’t want him to endorse me.”

“You know Uhuru was my competitor so how will he endorse me?” Odinga posed.

“We came together and we have had discussions he told me the problems he had in his first term in office.”

“But I haven’t said I want an endorsement from him the only thing I want is his vote when I decide to vie,” he added.

This comes even as Uhuru declared that he would support one of the NASA principals, preferably Raila, for president in 2022.

And to show his commitment, Uhuru is in the process of forming a coalition with Raila’s ODM.

