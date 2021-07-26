Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has something new to smile about after Wiper Democratic Movement Deputy Party Leader, Farah Maalim, said he will win the presidency in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Maalim, who is also a former National Assembly Deputy Speaker, acknowledged his dislike for Ruto, adding that he would never vote for him, but expressed his fear that the DP would win the next presidential election.

Maalim said as things stand, the second in command would easily clinch victory by 10:00 am on Election Day.

The former Lagdera MP claimed that the support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga currently enjoys stems from the disillusionment of other tribes for example the 41 versus 1 mantra in 2007 and said that will now be history in 2022.

Maalim further noted that although Raila had successfully managed to rally a significant number of Kenyans behind him, he has been using that Mt Kenya region electorate to endear himself to other tribes in Kenya.

Maalim justified his claim by adding that if Raila faced a presidential candidate from a region besides Mt. Kenya, his messianic aura would deplete in a flash.

