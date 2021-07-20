Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Ben Pol has moved on after his hyped marriage with Anerlisa Muigai ended in tears as predicted by social media in-laws.

The two lovebirds walked down the aisle in a colourful wedding ceremony in Tanzania last year.

However, their marriage lasted for barely one year.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the celebrated Bongo singer said that he no longer has feelings for Anerlisa after they parted ways.

Asked whether he is tempted to check on her Instagram page, Pol said that he is no longer interested in knowing how his ex-wife is fairing after they divorced and that’s why he doesn’t care what she posts online.

“I used to check her Instagram but now I stopped,” he said.

When the interviewer told Ben Pol that Anerlisa looks happy after divorce according to her social media posts, he hinted that she might be faking it.

“I don’t know if she is happy but social media is fake and most people are not living their truth.

“I don’t trust social media. I pray for her but I don’t think there is anything I feel for her, unfortunately,” he said.

