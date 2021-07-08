Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has weighed in on the concerns of many Kenyans about the possibility of holding the BBI referendum before the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Raila dismissed those pushing for the postponement of the referendum until after the election due to the time constraints, saying the referendum is a must.

According to Raila, there is enough time to hold the referendum. He stated that one year is more than enough time.

“Muda iko, bado tuko na mwaka mmoja, referendum ni kitu ya mwezi mmoja tu… Kwanini wakenya wasiweze kufanya referendum moja ndani ya mwaka mmoja.

“Ata ikifika December bado tutafanya referendum,” stated Raila.

Many Kenyans, including civil rights groups, Law Society of Kenya and churches have urged the state to shelve the BBI until after the 2022 election.

This is in line with the Constitution which prohibits any election one year to the general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST