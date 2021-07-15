Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Raymond Kuria, a former aspirant for the Kiambaa Parliamentary seat, has exposed the dark side of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria even as Kiambaa people elect their MP today.

Speaking during an interview, Raymond, who was then vying for the seat on Moses Kuria-led Peoples Empowerment Party (PEP) before he abruptly withdrew his candidature, maintained that he did not step down in favor of anyone, let alone Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA candidate John Njuguna.

He accused Moses Kuria of duping him and withdrawing his candidature without his knowledge.

“Moses (Gatundu North MP) came up to me with a brilliant idea of uniting the people of Mt Kenya through his party (PEP) and I believed in him until the day before I was to submit my paperwork to IEBC.”

“That is the day I learned through social media that I was no longer a PEP candidate,” Raymond said.

Raymond further revealed that he thought the news was fake until IEBC clarified that indeed he had been dropped as PEPs candidate for the Kiambaa by-election.

“When I tried to submit my paperwork to IEBC that’s when I learned that the Secretary-General of PEP had submitted a letter to the electoral body withdrawing my candidacy,” Raymond said.

In his revelation, Raymond stated that the Gatundu North MP has neither communicated to him nor answered his phone calls.

“Till today I don’t know what happened. I have never communicated with Moses, I have tried calling him, he doesn’t answer my phone calls. But I have no problem with him, I let bygones be bygones,” Raymond said.

However, he urged his supporters to vote for the Jubilee candidate to teach Moses Kuria a bitter lesson.

“I didn’t drop out of the race, I was dropped. It’s just a few weeks ago that I came to learn Moses is not the party leader from the people that own PEP. So I was left out in the cold. My people were also upset. And I have a big following in Kiambaa,” Raymond said.

In May, Kuria announced on his Facebook page stating that PEP had withdrawn from the race after he held talks with Deputy President William Ruto in favour of UDA.

