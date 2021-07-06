Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Renowned radio presenter, Nick Ndeda, is the talk of the town after he broke up with his girlfriend Muthoni Gitau after dating for seven years.

Netizens questioned why he chose to undergo a vasectomy for the sake of his girlfriend, only for them to part ways.

However, he has put it clear that he didn’t undergo a vasectomy to please his girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nick said he chose the family planning method because he does not want kids.

“One final thing on this matter, I did not get a vasectomy for her. I did that for me because I also do not want kids. Any other questions, not up for debate or discussion,” he wrote.

Nick and Muthoni announced their breakup yesterday after a mutual decision.

“This is to let you know that Muthoni and I have decided to separate. This mutual decision we made however personal, does affect certain aspects of our public lives hence why we made this video talking about why what now and what next,” he wrote.

They then shared a video on YouTube revealing why they broke up.

Muthoni, on her part, said the move was necessary for personal growth.

“For the last seven years, Nick and I have had our ups and downs (and they were many) and one thing we have always said that if either of us felt like this wasn’t working out anymore, we would make that known. At this point, we are going our separate ways,” she said.

