Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, to reveal the individuals who stole billions of money at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), last year if he is not a thief of public money.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Tuesday morning, Ruto challenged Raila, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, to mention names of the persons and company representatives implicated in the Sh 7.8 billion KEMSA heist.

Ruto made the remarks after Raila Odinga on Saturday last week said he will arrest all thieves of public money once he is elected as President in 2022.

“A thief defending another thief who has been implicated in the KEMSA scandal says he will arrest all the corrupt people in this country.

“Let him (Raila) give us names of all those behind the COVID-19 millionaires and stop defending them,” Ruto said.

At the same time, the second in command raised concern that anyone who visits him at home is branded corrupt.

”Today, people know clearly that if you are a friend of the deputy president or even if you even visit him, then expect the DCI at your doorsteps.

“So it is not that you have stolen anything but because they have been sighted at my home,” Ruto said.

He alleged that some political leaders are afraid to meet him in public for fear of getting arrested.

”There are so many leaders who want to meet me secretly because they fear being summoned by the DCI. So people are receiving calls and being cautioned against associating themselves with me. If you support Ruto, then we shall charge you in court with a corruption case,” the DP said.

