Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Covid-19 has yet again attacked ODM Director of Communications, Philip Etale, for the second time in 4 months.

In a Facebook post, Etale narrated his suffering at the hands of the dreaded virus.

He noted that the second attack first appeared like normal flu, but eventually weakened his body making it difficult for him to walk.

He further noted his condition worsened making it difficult for him to sleep due to too much pain that he can’t even wake up.

He’s urged Kenyans to pray for him as he battles the virus as well as warned them to adhere to the set guidelines, adding that Covid is dangerous and has adverse effects on the body.

As a way of concentrating on his recovery, Etale has announced that he’ll be taking a break from social media.

“Dear friends, I am battling a second attack of COVID-19.”

“Since Monday last week, my body was acting funny with a deep cough and blocked noses and headache.

“I thought it was normal flu and bought a cough syrup and antibiotics from over the counter. However, the condition worsened to the extent that I couldn’t sleep.”

“My body weakened by day forcing me to visit the Aga Khan Hospital for tests.

“All tests turned negative. The doctor then advised me to go for the Covid-19 test which I did and the result posted positive.

“My dear friends, this wave is serious. I lost sense of smell and appetite. The body aches are excruciating and unbearable.

“The headache is severe and the whole body is tired. The waistline is painful to the extent I can’t wake up to walk. My nights are painful with no sleep.

“Dear friends, this is not a joke. Luckily, my oxygen levels are above 90 which my doctor says is good.

“I therefore request to go off social media until that time I will have recovered from this monster.

“All I ask from you is prayers. Thank you and God Bless you all,” Etale narrated.

