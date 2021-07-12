Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok has ruled out the possibility of joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp any time soon.

Speaking yesterday, Sankok declined calls by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members to join the party.

The UDA caucus for People Living With Disabilities had requested Sankok to join their disability party league but he refused despite being an ardent supporter of Ruto.

He stated that he had to consult his party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy Dr. William Ruto before announcing his next move.

Sankok had hosted a group representing the National Council of People with Disabilities who sought to know his stance since he represents the organization in Parliament.

The lawmaker acknowledged that the UDA caucus of PWDs has been calling him and urging him to join them but he will only act when the National Council of People with Disabilities agree on which party they will support.

“You will get my response on or before December because I have to consult President Uhuru Kenyatta who is my party leader,” the MP stated.

He also dismissed claims that he had joined UDA since he has been dressing in the party’s official yellow colour.

The MP clarified that he wears various suits with different colours that might have him mistaken for being a member of any party in the country.

Sankok was speaking amid a shift by Jubilee politicians who have decamped to UDA.

