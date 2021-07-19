Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, to prepare for a tough battle in 2022 after his show of might in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election, in which his UDA candidate floored Jubilee candidate.

Speaking in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County, Ruto dismissed the ongoing coalition talks between Jubilee and ODA, insisting the formations will not stop him from ascending to power.

“I am telling them that they can join all the forces against me but they should be ready because we, the hustlers, will face them,” Ruto stated.

The DP accused his rivals of targeting him and his allies through trumped-up corruption allegations to intimidate them.

“Woe unto those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, what will you do on the day of reckoning when disaster befalls upon you?” Ruto stated.

He claimed that there was corruption and partiality in the fight against corruption simply to derail his political ambitions.

Ruto also accused Raila Odinga of taking advantage of the 2018 ‘handshake’ to derail Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda.

“Raila came from National Super Alliance and started frustrating us in Jubilee.

“He came with the change of constitution that distracted our plans to create jobs for the youth,” Ruto argued.

He insisted Kenyans are wiser and it is time leaders stop talking about less important changes to the Constitution and focus on better economic plans to transform the lives of the youth and the poor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST