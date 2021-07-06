Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – The rain may have started beating Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga camp.

This follows the announcement by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa that he was ready to ditch Ruto’s UDA for Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya party ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking at a funeral service in Bungoma County, Barasa, who is a close associate of Deputy President William Ruto, said that he is ready to join the FORD Kenya party as its secretary-general, a position that is currently being held by Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa, following the ouster of his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu for allegedly trying to remove the party leader Moses Wetungula.

He noted that he would make sure Ford Kenya wins the 2022 General Election.

“For the leader of the FORD Kenya party, make sure you fire all the members who want to remove you from the leadership so that I can take the position of secretary-general,” Barasa stated.

Barasa further said that he would use his powers to ensure that the speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka is given the party’s ticket to run for governor in the 2022 General Election.

“I am qualified to hold the position of secretary-general of FORD Kenya. I would like to be given the post so that I can sign the ticket of Speaker Ken Lusaka to run for governor of Bungoma,” Barasa added.

It is not clear why Barasa is tired of Ruto, the man he has campaigned for years, and wants to dump him as soon as possible.

