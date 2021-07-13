Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 13 July 2021 – The case in which two Nigerian men died after being drugged by Kenyan ladies has taken a new twist after the main suspect pleaded not guilty and claimed that she was also drugged at the party.

Vera Osebe, the main suspect in the case, told the court on Monday that she was also drugged at the house party hosted at a lavish apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

She alleged that she collapsed while at the party and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she was admitted for two days.

She was then arrested by detectives from Kilimani after she was discharged from the hospital and accused of causing the deaths of two Nigerian men after drugging them.

Vera and her two friends had been invited to the night party to provide escort services to the Nigerian men.

The magistrate ordered them to be held for 10 more days as investigations continue.

Here are photos of Vera, the main suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.