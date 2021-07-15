Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – There was a near stampede at RiverFront Chiromo after hundreds of jobless youths turned up to try their luck during a job interview.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, only one vacancy was announced but more than 500 jobless youths turned up for the interview.

You could easily confuse the interview with a political rally.

“RIVERFRONT CHIROMO: This is the face of unemployment. 1 job advert and the youths came flooding.

“This is just a quarter of the masses who showed up.

“I don’t know how much longer we are going to take it,” Nyakundi posted.

Here’s the video that exposes the job crisis in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.