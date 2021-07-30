Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 July 2021 – Flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has revealed that Nigerian fraudster, Huspuppi, tried to approach him through his Kenyan friend identified as Abdulrahman Imraan Juma alias ‘Abdul’.

Abdul, a 28-year-old Kenyan fraudster, wanted Donald Kipkorir to lounder money for the Nigerian fraudster.

The renowned lawyer rejected the deal and informed him that he only deals with corporate clients.

Kipkorir said that if he loved money or he was corrupt, he would have been indicted in the US.

“Sometimes back, Abdulrahman aka Abdul asked my friend Fauz Khalid in Mombasa to introduce him to me. Abdul came to see me & wanted me to keep money from Hushpuppi. I told him I only deal with corporate clients,” he tweeted

“If I loved money or was corrupt, I would have been indicted in US,” he added.

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to fraud charges and may be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was arrested in June last year alongside 11 members of his gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.