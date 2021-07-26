Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Celebrated Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, jetted back to his motherland on Sunday after spending three days in South Africa.

Simba, as he is commonly known, flew to South Africa on Thursday to bond with his kids after his daughter Tiffah was recorded crying while demanding to see him.

After spending three days in South Africa, where he had memorable moments with Zari and their two kids, he returned to Tanzania aboard a private jet.

The flamboyant singer, who is among the highest-paid artists in East Africa, posted a short video flossing inside the jet with his brother Rommy Jons, moments before leaving South Africa.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.