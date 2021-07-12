Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are seeking to recruit a highly talented Male Housekeeper/ Cook for our client in Nyeri to take care of their Father:

We are looking for an efficient, competent and reliable person to supervise the daily support activities in the home. The house has 15 Rooms.

Responsibilities

Day to day Housework

Cooking

Cleaning up for the Father

Cleaning the compound

Qualifications

35 years and above

Experience of 5 years.

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to primestaffconsult@gmail.com