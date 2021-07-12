Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
We are seeking to recruit a highly talented Male Housekeeper/ Cook for our client in Nyeri to take care of their Father:
We are looking for an efficient, competent and reliable person to supervise the daily support activities in the home. The house has 15 Rooms.
Responsibilities
- Day to day Housework
- Cooking
- Cleaning up for the Father
- Cleaning the compound
Qualifications
- 35 years and above
- Experience of 5 years.
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should send their CVs to primestaffconsult@gmail.com
