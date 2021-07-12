Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

We are seeking to recruit a highly talented Male Housekeeper/ Cook for our client in Nyeri to take care of their Father:

We are looking for an efficient, competent and reliable person to supervise the daily support activities in the home. The house has 15 Rooms.

Responsibilities

  • Day to day Housework
  • Cooking
  • Cleaning up for the Father
  • Cleaning the compound

Qualifications

  • 35 years and above
  • Experience of 5 years.

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to primestaffconsult@gmail.com

