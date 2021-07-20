Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – There was drama after a lady confronted a businessman who took her to a hotel for ‘fun’ and refused to pay her the agreed amount of money after satisfying his manly needs.

According to social media reports, the businessman was spotted spraying money at a funeral to show off and impress ladies.

After the funeral, he approached a lady and took her to a hotel room to spend the night with her.

However, trouble started after she demanded her dues after a wonderful night.

He had promised her 200,000 nairas (around Sh 52,000) for the night but in the morning, he broke the promise and gave her 50,000 nairas (around Sh 13,000).

The slay queen went berserk and called cops while demanding to be given her dues.

.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.