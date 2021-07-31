Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 31 July 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, was involved in another accident on Tuesday, barely a week after blogger Robert Alai clobbered him with a ‘rungu’ for bullying him on the road.

Ringtone, who is fond of bullying other motorists with his expensive guzzlers, was driving a Mercedes Benz S400 registration number KCE 110E when he knocked the rear side of Toyota IST.

The arrogant singer is said to have acted very rudely after causing the minor accident.

He rudely sent Sh 3,000 to the owner of the vehicle and refused to cater for the whole damage caused.

“His arrogance is what really disturbed me. He caused the accident in broad daylight and then went ahead to tell me ‘mnapenda pesa sana’.

“He rudely sent 3K and refused to cater for the whole cost yet he is the one that caused the accident,” a concerned motorist told Cyprian Nyakundi.

Here are photos of the minor accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.