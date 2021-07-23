Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 July 2021 – There was drama in Kilimani after Robert Alai engaged controversial gospel singer Ringtone Apoko in a physical confrontation.

Trouble started after Ringtone bullied Alai on the busy road by ramming his Range Rover into his Subaru car.

Alai confronted Ringtone breathing fire while armed with a ‘rungu’ and reportedly attacked him.

In the viral video, Ringtone is heard crying like a baby and seeking help from the public after Alai taught him a lesson that he will never forget.

The controversial gospel singer is a well-known bully who uses his fame and money to harass other motorists.

However, he finally met his match today when he dared Alai.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.