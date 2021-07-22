Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – High Court Judge Aggrey Mchelule has been arrested.

According to sources, Mchelule was arrested in the company of other people and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for processing.

A source privy to his arrest said the Judge was arrested over a corruption case involving millions of shillings.

Mchelule was among the six Judges who were denied promotions by President Uhuru Kenyatta due to “integrity issues”,

Others were Justices, Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Evans Kiago and Judith Omange.

President Kenyatta said his decision to reject the six judges was based on intelligence reports he received from National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“Just like the judges, I too took an oath. It is not open to me to turn a blind eye to reports of our State organs. As long as I serve as President, I will choose right over the convenient, choose the hard over the easy. I am not doing this for myself but for the people of Kenya and for posterity.” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST